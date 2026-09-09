Pakistan's Urban Hubs Under Climate Siege: A Dire Assessment

In a sobering revelation, a recent analysis has spotlighted Pakistan's growing vulnerability to climate change, with five of its major urban centers—Hyderabad, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Karachi—ranked among the world's least resilient cities facing climate-related risks, as reported by Geo News.

The study, conducted by geospatial analytics firm AlphaGeo, evaluated 72 global cities to assess their physical exposure to climate hazards and their capacity to adapt to such threats. Alarmingly, Hyderabad secured the second-place ranking, followed by Multan in third, Lahore in fifth, Faisalabad in seventh, and Karachi in eighth. The research utilized a resilience-adjusted risk (RAJ) measure to highlight cities that not only face substantial physical danger but also struggle with adaptive capacity.

The most endangered cities, largely situated in South Asia, underscore a severe heat exposure challenge, significantly affecting these urban centers. While Dhaka emerged as the most physically exposed city with a high risk score of 60, its adaptive measures faltered, maintaining its vulnerability ranking. These findings, highlighting inadequate adaptation levels, present crucial implications for urban infrastructure durability, property values, and business continuity. Investors are urged to weigh climate risks in financial considerations, as cited by Geo News.