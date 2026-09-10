Iran Resumes Production of Ballistic Missiles Underground
Iran has restarted the production of ballistic missiles using existing components and is focusing operations in underground facilities. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal, referencing inputs from U.S. and Middle Eastern officials. The production is notably occurring at a reduced scale compared to pre-war efforts.
Iran has reinitiated the manufacture of ballistic missiles, utilizing existing components within underground facilities, according to a Thursday report from the Wall Street Journal. This information was sourced from American and Middle Eastern officials.
The report highlights that the quantity of missiles being assembled is significantly lower than what was produced before the onset of hostilities.
These developments have been closely monitored, given the strategic implications of missile production in the region.
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