Houthis Enforce Selective Maritime Blockade

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement has issued a clear warning to maritime operators, stating that while sea navigation remains safe for most, Saudi vessels are strictly prohibited due to a previously announced blockade.

The Houthi's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, reiterated this policy on Friday via Telegram, emphasizing their commitment to enforcement.

Saree underlined the group's strategy of mirroring the actions of their adversaries, declaring that they will maintain the blockade in response to ongoing aggressions until the siege against their people ceases.