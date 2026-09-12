The situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is escalating rapidly and without control, raising international concerns, as reported by Interfax on Saturday. The Kremlin, through its spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has voiced its apprehension over these developments.

On Friday, the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen made a significant move by seizing the strategic island of Perim within the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This action underscores their growing influence in a key maritime corridor, essential for global shipping operations.

Such developments not only highlight the intensifying Middle Eastern conflict but also signal potential disruptions to international trade routes, stressing the critical nature of maintaining stability in this region.