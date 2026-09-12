Saudi Crown Prince Seeks U.S. Military Aid Against Yemeni Houthis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked President Trump for military support against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis amidst escalating tensions. Although the U.S. declined direct military action, it offered intelligence assistance. The strategic control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Houthis threatens global oil supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 02:00 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Seeks U.S. Military Aid Against Yemeni Houthis
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Amid rising hostilities in Yemen, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump seeking urgent military support against Iran-backed Houthi forces. Three sources confirmed that Prince Mohammed requested Trump's help due to the Houthis' increased threat to the key Red Sea maritime corridor.

While President Trump refrained from launching direct strikes against the Houthis, the U.S. pledged to aid Saudi Arabia with intelligence sharing and targeting assistance, maintaining its focus on safeguarding critical national security interests, such as ensuring free navigation through the Red Sea. Admiral Brad Cooper from U.S. Central Command visited Saudi Arabia for talks.

The Houthis' advancement along Yemen's Red Sea coast, reaching the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, poses a significant risk to global oil routes, as it could provide Iran with a strategic edge in its conflict with the U.S. This development marks a tactical shift by Saudi Arabia, which previously insisted on handling the Houthis independently.

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