President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged Ukrainian lawmakers to back the removal of the country's Prosecutor General, a prominent figure in his wartime administration, amid an ongoing confrontation with anti-corruption agencies. These scandals are eroding Zelenskiy's trust and diminishing public approval as the war with Russia rages on after five years, with civilians enduring frequent attacks.

Ukraine struggles to demonstrate its commitment to anti-corruption reforms, which are pivotal in unlocking billions in international funding required for stability. This clean-up is essential for Kyiv's bid to join the European Union. Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned following a corruption probe but was not charged, although an aide was implicated in a fraud scheme.

Relations between Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs and law-enforcement agencies have been tense. Kravchenko signed a "suspicion notice" against the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), alleging forgery for personal gain. NABU and other agencies refuted his claims, stating that such tensions represent a larger systematic challenge affecting Ukraine's governance and global standing.