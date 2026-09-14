Russian Drone Recovered by Polish Military on Baltic Coast
The Polish military has retrieved a Russian drone from the Baltic coast, near Rusinowo. The discovery intensifies concerns about potential spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into NATO territories. The drone, likely a Gerbera model, was recovered by a hydrographic vessel and is under safety inspection. Provocations from Moscow are expected to increase.
In a significant development, the Polish military has pulled what appears to be a Russian drone from the Baltic Sea's shoreline in northern Poland, according to the defence minister's announcement on Monday.
The incident underscores ongoing tensions along NATO's eastern flank, where drone incursions have become increasingly frequent, heightening fears of the Russia-Ukraine conflict spilling over the alliance's borders. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the military recovered the drone near the beach in Rusinowo, northeast of Jaroslawiec.
Preliminary findings suggest it is a Russian military drone, possibly a Gerbera model, known for its use as decoys or explosive carriers. The discovery has raised alarms, prompting increased vigilance from NATO countries regarding provocations from Moscow.
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