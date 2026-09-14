China Urges Europe for Diplomatic Resolution to Trade Disputes

In a recent phone call, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged constructive dialogue with France to address trade disputes and urged the avoidance of confrontations. He also requested France to steer clear of official interactions with Taiwan to prevent endorsing 'Taiwan independence' sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:42 IST
China Urges Europe for Diplomatic Resolution to Trade Disputes
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China is urging Europe to engage in constructive discussions to resolve trade disputes rather than escalating tensions. This call for diplomacy was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a recent conversation with his French counterpart, according to Chinese state media.

Wang expressed concerns over protectionist measures, asserting that they are unlikely to enhance Europe's economic competitiveness. He urged France to facilitate the European Union in reaching a cooperative stance with China.

Additionally, Wang cautioned France against establishing any official contact with Taiwan, warning against sending signals that could be interpreted as support for 'Taiwan independence,' according to a Xinhua report.

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