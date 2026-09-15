Colombia Approves Record-Breaking Fiscal Budget Amid Economic Challenges

Colombia's Congress has approved a 2027 spending budget of 634.9 trillion pesos, despite a severe decline in public finances projected to elevate the fiscal deficit to unprecedented levels. The government, led by President Abelardo De La Espriella, included additional funding for needs emerging from natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 04:09 IST
Colombia Approves Record-Breaking Fiscal Budget Amid Economic Challenges
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On Monday, Colombia's Congress approved the government's 2027 spending budget, totaling 634.9 trillion pesos ($206.6 billion), in the face of worsening public finances that could elevate the fiscal deficit to a historical high next year.

After initial revisions, both the Senate and the lower house passed the bill, enabling President Abelardo De La Espriella’s administration to allocate extra resources. These adjustments were necessitated by the financial demands following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in August.

This budget approval signals the administration's commitment to addressing urgent national needs despite anticipated economic hurdles.

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