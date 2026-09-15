Colombia Approves Record-Breaking Fiscal Budget Amid Economic Challenges

On Monday, Colombia's Congress approved the government's 2027 spending budget, totaling 634.9 trillion pesos ($206.6 billion), in the face of worsening public finances that could elevate the fiscal deficit to a historical high next year.

After initial revisions, both the Senate and the lower house passed the bill, enabling President Abelardo De La Espriella’s administration to allocate extra resources. These adjustments were necessitated by the financial demands following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in August.

This budget approval signals the administration's commitment to addressing urgent national needs despite anticipated economic hurdles.