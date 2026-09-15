AI Firms Seek Antitrust Exemptions: FTC's Warning

The chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a stark warning on Tuesday, urging skepticism towards AI companies who are pushing for antitrust exemptions. He voiced concerns over possible conflicts as the same firms simultaneously lobby for new regulations.

In his statement, the FTC chairman emphasized that the public and regulators should be 'deeply suspicious' of the motives behind these tech companies. The focus is on ensuring that their push for regulatory changes does not undermine competitive fairness in the marketplace.

This call for caution comes amid a significant increase in the influence and reach of AI firms, raising questions about their regulatory strategies and the broader implications for the tech industry.