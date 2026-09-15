AI Firms Seek Antitrust Exemptions: FTC's Warning

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission chairman cautioned against AI companies attempting to obtain antitrust exemptions. This warning comes amid these companies actively lobbying for new regulations. The chairman expressed concerns over potential conflicts of interest and emphasized the importance of vigilance in monitoring AI industry actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:15 IST
AI Firms Seek Antitrust Exemptions: FTC's Warning
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The chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a stark warning on Tuesday, urging skepticism towards AI companies who are pushing for antitrust exemptions. He voiced concerns over possible conflicts as the same firms simultaneously lobby for new regulations.

In his statement, the FTC chairman emphasized that the public and regulators should be 'deeply suspicious' of the motives behind these tech companies. The focus is on ensuring that their push for regulatory changes does not undermine competitive fairness in the marketplace.

This call for caution comes amid a significant increase in the influence and reach of AI firms, raising questions about their regulatory strategies and the broader implications for the tech industry.

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