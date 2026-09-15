Trump Blasts Supreme Court: 'A Shell of Their Original Selves'

President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to permit the USPS to enforce a mail ballot rule. He claimed the justices he appointed are influenced by the 'Radical Left' and have regressed America's progress by a century, expressing his displeasure on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:09 IST
Trump Blasts Supreme Court: 'A Shell of Their Original Selves'
Trump

President Donald Trump voiced his frustration on Tuesday, targeting the U.S. Supreme Court justices he appointed. His criticism followed the court's decision to not allow the U.S. Postal Service to enforce a controversial rule on mail-in ballots ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

On social media, Trump accused the court of being manipulated by the 'Radical Left', suggesting their decisions have regressed the country by a century. He expressed disappointment in the justices, stating they are 'a shell of their original selves'.

The Republican president argued that the justices no longer resemble the individuals he initially chose for the nation's highest court.

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