Harry Brook's Explosive Century Powers England to Victory

England showcased an impressive performance against Sri Lanka, clinching a 119-run victory in the first of three T20 internationals. Captain Harry Brook dazzled with a stunning unbeaten century off just 42 balls.

Setting a challenging target of 255, England wrapped up their innings at 254-4. Sri Lanka struggled from the start, finishing the powerplay at 32-3. Hosts maintained pressure, ending Sri Lanka’s hopes at 114-9 under Southampton’s lights, with standout bowling figures of 3-12 by Sonny Baker.

England's Aneurin Donald, debuting at the Utilita Bowl, impressed with the evening's first six. Jos Buttler, contributing significantly with a 50 off 29 balls, supported Brook in setting a high bar. Brook earned the Player of the Match accolade, marking his highest T20 international score of 114.