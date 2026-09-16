Harry Brook's Explosive Century Powers England to Victory
Hosts England triumphed over Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first T20 international, thanks to Harry Brook's scintillating unbeaten century. Opening with Jos Buttler, England set a formidable target of 255. Stellar performances from Sonny Baker and debutant Aneurin Donald sealed the match under Southampton's floodlights.
England showcased an impressive performance against Sri Lanka, clinching a 119-run victory in the first of three T20 internationals. Captain Harry Brook dazzled with a stunning unbeaten century off just 42 balls.
Setting a challenging target of 255, England wrapped up their innings at 254-4. Sri Lanka struggled from the start, finishing the powerplay at 32-3. Hosts maintained pressure, ending Sri Lanka’s hopes at 114-9 under Southampton’s lights, with standout bowling figures of 3-12 by Sonny Baker.
England's Aneurin Donald, debuting at the Utilita Bowl, impressed with the evening's first six. Jos Buttler, contributing significantly with a 50 off 29 balls, supported Brook in setting a high bar. Brook earned the Player of the Match accolade, marking his highest T20 international score of 114.