In an unexpected political alliance, Senator Bernie Sanders and former White House strategist Steve Bannon have united in calling for restrictions on artificial intelligence systems, citing significant risks to humanity. Their rare convergence highlights growing concerns about AI’s impact, transcending traditional party lines.

Addressing a gathering in Washington, Sanders expressed fears over AI's potential to eliminate jobs and escape human control, urging stringent regulation with enforceable safety measures. He also raised alarms about AI's capability to produce new bioweapons, which could trigger global pandemics if mishandled.

Meanwhile, Bannon criticized President Trump’s inaction on AI regulation and stressed the importance of slowing AI development for deeper understanding. Both leaders echoed the need for executive initiatives, highlighting AI as an overriding issue of our era, necessitating immediate bipartisan cooperation.