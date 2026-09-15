FTC Chairman Urges Caution Over AI Antitrust Exemptions

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson expressed concern over AI companies seeking antitrust exemptions while lobbying for regulation. Speaking at Georgetown University, he warned against companies asking for regulations and exemptions, indicating such moves could prevent competition and raise suspicion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:21 IST
FTC Chairman Urges Caution Over AI Antitrust Exemptions
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FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson raised alarms regarding AI companies lobbying for antitrust exemptions while simultaneously seeking regulation. Speaking at an event at Georgetown University, Ferguson shared his personal opinion, not reflecting official policy, suggesting that such dual requests should be viewed with suspicion.

Ferguson expressed skepticism about companies seeking regulatory barriers that could secure their market position against new competitors. He emphasized that when companies seek antitrust exemptions alongside regulations, it might insulate them from competition and hinder market entry for others.

He cautioned that the combination of lobbying for regulation and seeking exemptions could serve as a red flag, indicating attempts to fortify their incumbency. As the federal government moves forward with AI policy, Ferguson's insights provoke important questions about the balance between regulation and competitive fairness in the tech industry.

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