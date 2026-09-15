FTC Chairman Raises Concerns About AI Antitrust Exemption Requests

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission voiced concerns on Tuesday regarding artificial intelligence companies requesting antitrust exemptions. FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson conveyed suspicions about these companies, particularly when lobbying for new regulations, although he did not specifically name any organization.

His remarks, shared during an event at Georgetown University in Washington, mark the first insight into how the Trump administration might view the AI industry's lobbying efforts. Ferguson noted that President Donald Trump is responsible for setting AI policy at a federal level.

Ferguson warned about companies seeking both regulations and antitrust exemptions, labeling such scenarios as red flags that could serve as barriers protecting incumbents from competition. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently advocated for slowing AI development, citing safety concerns.