Strait of Hormuz: Sudden Drop in Commodity Vessel Transits Raises Questions
Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz significantly decreased to three from twelve ships, as per preliminary ship-tracking data. These figures do not account for ships that may have passed undetected by turning off their Automatic Identification System transponders.
The number of commodity vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz plummeted dramatically to three on Wednesday, according to ship-tracking data revealed on Thursday.
This marks a substantial drop from the 12 ships that usually transit the waterway daily and is notably below the ten-day average of about 17 vessels.
However, the numbers may not represent the full picture, as vessels could have opted to turn off their Automatic Identification System transponders to evade detection.
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