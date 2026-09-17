Trump Eyes End of Iranian Conflict Amid Yemen Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about concluding the ongoing war against Iran, now in its seventh month, as tensions escalate with Saudi aircraft targeting Yemen and Houthi fighters launching drones and missiles into Saudi cities. These developments have heightened worries about the global oil supply.

The conflict's reach into new territories has prompted the United States to issue a travel warning for Saudi Arabia, especially near the Yemen border. Continuing military skirmishes and diplomatic negotiations hint at a possible resolution, as Trump suggests Iran is open to a deal, although full details remain undisclosed.

Amidst fluctuating oil prices, the geopolitical strife has impacted fuel costs worldwide, becoming a significant issue for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Trump is set to meet with Gulf leaders during the U.N. General Assembly to discuss strategic steps forward in resolving the conflict.