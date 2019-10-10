Police conducted biased investigation in murder case, gangster Sunil Rathi tells court

Gangster Sunil Rathi, alleged killer of mafia don Munna Bajrangi, claimed before a Delhi Court Thursday that the police had conducted a "false" and "biased" investigation against him in the case of murder of an engineer of the Ganga Link Canal project in 2006. Rathi, a key accused in the case, was produced from Tihar jail to record his statement before Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau.

The gangster also denied allegations that he had threatened the deceased engineer's family and other witnesses from deposing before a court in Roorkee. He said he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Rathi, along with other accused persons, had allegedly murdered Radhey Shyam, then Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh, on June 18, 2006. Shyam was looking after the Rs 240 crore Upper Ganga Link Canal project of the Uttar Pradesh government, under which Ganga and Yamuna rivers were to be linked to solve the long standing irrigation and drinking water problems of the state.

He was allegedly killed due to a clash with another engineer over the project. The case was transferred from Roorkee in Uttarkhand to Delhi in 2011 following the Supreme Court's order in the light of continuous threats to the victim's family if they deposed in the court there.

Rathi had allegedly killed Bajrangi inside Baghpat Jail on July 9, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)