Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes 2020 summit with leaders of Russia, France, China, U.S. and UK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Putin proposes 2020 summit with leaders of Russia, France, China, U.S. and UK
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed holding a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss the conflict in Libya and other global problems.

Putin, who was speaking during a trip to Israel, said Moscow was ready for a "serious conversation" with the permanent members of the UN Security Council, that there was much to discuss and that the summit could happen anywhere in the world. "In any country, at any point in the world that is convenient for our colleagues. Russia is ready for this kind of serious conversation," he said.

"There are many tasks before us. We discussed one of them very recently in Berlin...That is Libya. And we need to return to this problem at the Security Council and adopt the corresponding resolution," he said. Putin, who was in Israel on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, said holding such a summit would be an important symbolic step ahead of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

"We discussed (this) with several colleagues and as far as I understand in general we saw a positive reaction to holding a meeting of the heads of the permanent members of the UN Security Council..." he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630....

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents w...

Indian Embassy holds Republic Day reception in Beijing

Senior Chinese officials and members of the Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy here ahead of the Republic Day. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020