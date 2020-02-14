Trump, New York's Cuomo will continue talks on immigration, traveler program

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on immigration policies and a travel program was productive, with discussions set to continue, the acting Department of Homeland Security chief said on Thursday.

"We will continue discussions with the State of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution," Chad Wolf said in a statement.

The two leaders met on Thursday amid a dispute over the so-called Trusted Traveler programs, which help airline passengers largely eschew airport security lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.