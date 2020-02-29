Left Menu
U.S. vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

  Washington DC
  29-02-2020
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:27 IST
U.S. vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States will stay engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan until they sign an accord ending years of differences over a giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, but gave no specific date.

The three countries had expected to sign an agreement about the filling and operation of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Washington this week, but only Egypt has initialed the deal thus far.

Mnuchin said he held separate bilateral talks with key ministers from Egypt and Sudan over the past two days after Ethiopia asked for a delay in what was to be the final round of talks. He said he looked forward to Ethiopia concluding its internal consultations to allow a signing of the deal "at the earliest possible time."

