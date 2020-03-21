Left Menu
Tamil Nadu's borders closed over coronavirus: Coimbatore District Collector

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Tamil Nadu borders with Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed, said Rasamani, Coimbatore District Collector, on Saturday.

  • Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:51 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:51 IST
Tamil Nadu police personnel at one of the checkpost of the state's border. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As per the government orders, all borders connecting to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed along with the Walayar borders connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala," said Rasamani.

He also said, "From Saturday morning even the interstate public transport services have been stopped." No positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from our district, he added.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar, Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police, said that all 13 border check-posts connecting Tamil Nadu to other states are being monitored. "Around 500 police personnel have been deployed in the border areas and they are assisting the health official team present at the borders," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

