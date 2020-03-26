COVID-19: Mumbai Police ensures surveillance through drones

Mumbai Police are using drones to monitor people and ensure they stayed inside their homes or maintained social distancing while out on the streets during the national 21-day lockdown that began on Tuesday. Through the drones, the police are able to keep a watch on the narrow lanes inside the city while they alerted people to stay indoors through announcements.

"Brothers and sisters, curfew has been imposed till April 14. You are requested not to step out of your homes. This is the only way to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. If you are found stepping outside your homes without any valid reason, then you would be charged under Section 188 of IPC," the Police announcement said. The total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra reached 124 on Thursday after two new cases of the infection were reported in Thane and Mumbai respectively, the state health department said.

The number of cases of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 649 according to the Union health ministry update on Thursday morning (10.15 am). There are 593 COVID-19 active cases. (ANI)

