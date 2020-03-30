Britain names Ken McCallum as the new head of MI5 spy service

Britain on Monday named career spy Ken McCallum as the new head of its MI5 domestic intelligence agency.

McCallum, whose appointment was announced by interior minister Priti Patel, has worked for MI5 for almost 25 years and oversaw counter terrorism investigations in the run up to the 2012 London Olympics.

He succeeds Andrew Parker who retires in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

