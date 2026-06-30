Prince William's Homewards: A Royal Blueprint to Prevent Homelessness

Prince William's initiative, Homewards, marks its third year of helping thousands avoid homelessness. Inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana, the project aims to prevent housing crises through systemic change, funding, and support. William advocates for a nationwide rollout to tackle Britain's homelessness problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Prince William Said The Charity He Set Up To Show Homelessness Can Be Prevented Had Helped Thousands Of People Avoid A Housing Crisis As He Marked The Projects Threeyear Anniversary William | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:07 IST
Prince William's Homewards: A Royal Blueprint to Prevent Homelessness

Prince William has marked the three-year anniversary of his charity, Homewards, designed to offer preventive solutions to homelessness, with the aim of helping thousands avert a housing crisis.

Inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana, William, 44, set up the initiative in 2023, believing that homelessness is a systemic failure rather than an individual one. Speaking in central London, he expressed how systems that create problems can also prevent them.

Homewards has yielded positive results, working on building affordable homes, collaborating with major banks for funding, and securing employment opportunities with firms like Ikea. William continues to advocate for expanding this model nationwide.

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