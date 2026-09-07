Eiffel Tower Staff Protest Over Gender Discrimination During Hindu Delegation Visit

In a startling incident at Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower, female staff members were reportedly asked to step aside for a visiting Hindu delegation, sparking a staff protest and a city-led investigation.

The visitors, linked to the Hindu group BAPS, were in Paris for the opening of a Hindu temple. Union representative Diane Davoine reported that women were temporarily replaced by male counterparts during the delegation's tour, leading to outrage.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire and the president of the National Assembly voiced strong opposition to the incident, signifying its impact on broader societal values about gender equality in France.