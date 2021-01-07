Left Menu
Kenya: JKIA to carry renovation project at Terminal 1B and 1C, share details

"To expedite the implementation of this project. Airlines that have been operating from Terminal 1B and 1C are being temporarily relocated to Terminal 1A and 1B and Terminal 2. To minimize inconveniences, passengers are requested to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before their flight departures."

Kenya: JKIA to carry renovation project at Terminal 1B and 1C, share details
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaAirports)

To develop the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Kenya as the selected regional aviation hub, the airport is set to carry renovations at terminals 1B and 1C, according to a report by Mwakilishi.

As reported the airport is set to start the renovations for Sh963 million. Signed by the Kenya Airports Authority the announcement was brought to Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kenya Aviation Authority reportedly stated that the renovation project would be carried for a year that will involve refurbishing departure halls, retail operations, security screening, and passenger lounge experiences.

The renovation project is aimed at facilitating passenger flow by improving the efficiency of airport operations.

"The refurbishment and facelift of the terminals aim to align the passenger experiences to match what is offered at terminal 1A. The remodeling project is an integral part of the ongoing JKIA Customer Service Improvement Plan (CSIP)," said Alex Gitari, the Acting KAA Managing Director.

Sharing the details about the terminals in use, it stated;

"To expedite the implementation of this project. Airlines that have been operating from Terminal 1B and 1C are being temporarily relocated to Terminal 1A and 1B and Terminal 2. To minimize inconveniences, passengers are requested to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before their flight departures."

