Man held for creating fake insurance document of Guj CM's car

Owner and editor of a news portal was arrested on Friday by city police for allegedly creating a fake document to claim that the insurance certificate of chief minister Vijay Rupani's car had expired. Afraz Shaikh, the accused, was arrested from his house in Surat, said B V Gohil, assistant commissioner of police.

Screenshot of a mobile app, indicating that insurance certificate of a government-registered SUV used by the chief minister had expired on April 10, 2015, went viral on social media few days ago. The accompanying post said that under the amended Motor Vehicles Act this would entail heavy fine, but action was not being taken because Rupani was a "VIP".

According to police, Shaikh, who runs a newsportal, obtained screenshot of the insurance certificate from the app 'Mparivahan' where documents of any vehicle can be checked if its registration number is known. Shaikh then doctored the expiry date on the screenshot of the document, and circulated it on social media, ACP Gohil said.

"When officials of the motor transport department checked the records, they found that the insurance expiry date of the vehicle is December 31, 2019," the officer said. The city crime branch then lodged an FIR against Shaikh for forgery and arrested him..

