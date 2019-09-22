ABVP, AISA stage separate protests over JU incident

The ABVP protested here on Saturday against the heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, while Left students' outfits staged demonstrations against the vandalism at the campus by suspected BJP workers. At the protests in Delhi University's north campus, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt effigies and shouted slogans against the "violence" of the Left, it said in a statement.

The students demonstrated at the arts faculty and condemned the incident in Kolkata as "Leftist terror", the ABVP said. The All India Students' Association (AISA) and other Left outfits also protested at the arts faculty against "hooliganism" by Supriyo and the ABVP at JU.

Supriyo, who had gone to attend a programme by the ABVP at JU, was heckled BY A section of students who also stopped him from leaving the campus. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar went to the campus and took away Supriyo out of the campus amid demonstrations. ABVP members allegedly vandalized the room of the arts faculty students' union, ransacked shops near a varsity gate an injured many students.

Newly-elected Delhi University Students' Union president Akshit Dahiya demanded that the President's rule be implemented in West Bengal. "When a minister is not safe in West Bengal, how can the common students be safe," Dahiya said. "There should be an ideological surgical strike across universities against Left terror."

The AISA accused the BJP of unleashing an "all-out attack" on campuses. "From JU to DU, wherever there is a strong students' voice against BJP government's anti-people and anti-student policies, the BJP government unleashes an all-out attack on campus democracy," the Left outfit said.

"The Delhi police under the garb of 'law and order' first tried to delay our protest and later tried to cage us inside barricades while ABVP (members) could be seen roaming around everywhere," it said in a statement.

