BJP deriving sadistic pleasure from Chidambaram's arrest: Cong

The Goa Congress on Monday said the BJP was deriving "sadistic pleasure" by keeping former Union minister P Chidambaram in jail for more than 100 days. The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

"It's been 100 days @PChidambaram_IN in jail..@BJP4India leaders..sadists..take pleasure. In the process people are loosing faith in #judiciary system #ReleaseChidambaram," Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar tweeted. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 over alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media. He was sent to Tihar jail on September 6.

The Congress also slammed the BJP-led state government over the last week's acquittal of Francis Pereira in the cases pertaining to desecration of Holy Crosses in the coastal state during 2007-17. Congress' Goa spokesman Agnelo Fernandes told reporters that these cases remain unsolved, and demanded they be reopened.

Pereira was charge-sheeted in ten cases, of which he was discharged by a local court in nine cases and acquitted in another after trial last week. Referring to the acquittal, Fernandes said police have failed to arrest the real culprits of the desecration act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)