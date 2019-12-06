Left Menu
Won't let Pakistan create problem, have neutralised groups being pushed in : Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the state government will not allow Pakistan to push in groups from the border side.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the state government will not allow Pakistan to push in groups from the border side. "We have neutralised the groups that they (Pakistan) were trying to push in, I have got 125 of them locked up in last two years, and since then they have cooled down," Captain Amarinder Singh said at an event here on Thursday.

"They (Pakistan) know Punjab means business and we are not going to allow anything like this to happen here. They have their own problems, but I won't let them make their problems my problem," he added. At the event, the Chief Minister also stated that his government is committed to stopping the drug menace. (ANI)

