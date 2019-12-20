Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govts failed to control violence during anti-citizenship law protests: JKNPP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:14 IST
BJP govts failed to control violence during anti-citizenship law protests: JKNPP
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst widespread protests against the amended citizenship law across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states have failed to "control mob violence and fast-collapsing law and order". The JKNPP complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for maintaining peace and harmony in the face of the gravest of provocations by vested interests.

"The BJP-led governments have failed in controlling mob violence and fast-collapsing law and order," JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here. He alleged that BJP-ruled states had witnessed "naked dance of death and destruction" in the past few days with law and order machinery having been invariably crippled and paralyzed.

Singh said that with states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on the boil and Northeast burning, the raging fire has the potential to engulf the whole nation. Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists and others defying prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law, resulting in violence in Karnataka's Mangaluru, where two people were killed in police firing.

A Lucknow man was killed as violence erupted in the state capital and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh with protesters, angry over the new citizenship law, pelting stones at police and torching vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests show govt failed to dispel confusion in significant section of society: LJP

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party said on Friday that protests against the amended citizenship law and NRC make it clear that the Union government has failed to dispel confusion among a significant section of society. LJP president Chirag Paswan...

EXPLAINER-Can Lebanon's newly designated PM save the economy?

After two months of political deadlock, Lebanon has finally designated a new prime minister to form a government.Now comes the hard part saving Lebanon from an unprecedented financial crisis. Nominated with the support of Iran-backed Hezbol...

CAA sending wrong signals to 17 cr Muslims, says Cong veteran Ashwani Kumar, bats for consensus

Expressing deep concern over violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to roll-back the new citizenship law until ...

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019