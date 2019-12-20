BJP govts failed to control violence during anti-citizenship law protests: JKNPP

Amidst widespread protests against the amended citizenship law across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states have failed to "control mob violence and fast-collapsing law and order". The JKNPP complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for maintaining peace and harmony in the face of the gravest of provocations by vested interests.

"The BJP-led governments have failed in controlling mob violence and fast-collapsing law and order," JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here. He alleged that BJP-ruled states had witnessed "naked dance of death and destruction" in the past few days with law and order machinery having been invariably crippled and paralyzed.

Singh said that with states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on the boil and Northeast burning, the raging fire has the potential to engulf the whole nation. Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists and others defying prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law, resulting in violence in Karnataka's Mangaluru, where two people were killed in police firing.

A Lucknow man was killed as violence erupted in the state capital and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh with protesters, angry over the new citizenship law, pelting stones at police and torching vehicles.

