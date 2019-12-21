Students, activists, professionals stage anti-CAA stir at India Gate

Hundreds of students, professionals and civil society activists gathered at the India Gate here on Saturday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and said the new law would tear into the secular fabric of the country.

"A lot of educated people are not aware of what is happening in the country. This law will tear into the secular fabric of the country. "NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA together are a huge problem," said a former Delhi University (DU) student who did not wish to be named. PTI AG SLB RC

