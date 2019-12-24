Jharkhand Speaker quits
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique said
Oraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticket
The result of the 81-member House have announced Monday and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power after a gap of five years unseating the BJP.
