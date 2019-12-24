Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique said

Oraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticket

The result of the 81-member House have announced Monday and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power after a gap of five years unseating the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

