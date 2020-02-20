Mamata writes to Modi voicing concern over "steady reduction"
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, expressing concern over "steady reduction" of central funds to the state and "inordinate delay" in their
release. In her letter, Banerjee asserted that despite that
the state's GSDP grew by 10.4 per cent against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20.
"I write to you with deep concern regarding steady reduction of central funds to the state and also inordinate
delay in release of funds to us from the Government of India," Banerjee said in the letter.
She said the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January, 2020.
This "extradordinary situation" is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the
state, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Narendra Modi
- West Bengal
- Government of India
ALSO READ
BJP will sell off everything except detention camps: Mamata Banerjee
Remark on Mamata Banerjee sparks gender debate in Kerala
Mamata Banerjee worried about Cong-CPI(M) tie-up: Somen Mitra
Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for Tapas Pal's death
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi expressing concern over "reduction" in central funds to state.