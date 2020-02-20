Harness untapped potential of key sectors to boost ties with Japan: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday suggested harnessing of untapped potential of key sectors to boost cooperation with Japan. Addressing FICCI's Forum of Parliamentarians in partnership with the Embassy of Japan, Maurya shared his views on improving ties of that country with Uttar Pradesh.

"India and Japan share strong cultural and civilizational ties and have engaged in various institutional dialogue mechanisms to strengthen bilateral as well strategic partnership," he noted. Maurya said the bilateral relations between the two countries have set an example for the international community.

The 4th Dialogue with States titled Japan's Connect with Uttar Pradesh was part of the series launched by FICCI to highlight the potential of Indian states and the socio economic connect with Japan. Previous dialogues were successfully held in Patna, Shillong and Jaipur, FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said.

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki in his keynote address favoured greater collaboration between Japan and Uttar Pradesh in economic, cultural and educational spheres.

