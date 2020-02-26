Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said some people want to harm the brotherhood and integrity of the country using religion, but asserted that his organisation will not allow such evil people to succeed in their plans.

"Jamiat has always been an example of Hindu-Muslim unity throughout the country and has worked for humanity and brotherhood," he said. He said that Jamiat is with every victim's family and will give all possible help to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.