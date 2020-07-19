If BJP has no role, then why Centre, Haryana govt, ED, IT dept giving security to rebel Congress MLAs: Cong leader Ajay Maken PTI AG SDA RC

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
A Pakistani court has asked the government to relocate an elephant to an animal rehabilitation sanctuary in Cambodia after animal rights activists launched a campaign highlighting that the pachyderm was chained and mistreated in a small zoo...
The Delhi High Court has directed US-based Google LLC, Facebook and Twitter to take down or disable certain objectionable posts and tweets on their platforms, which level allegations against a suspended civil servant by a woman. The court h...
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in the 15th century cathedral in the French city of Nantes that blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ, TV channel LCI reported on Sunday. The man, a Rwanda...
Turkish police said on Sunday they had detained 27 people with links to the Islamic State militant group whom they suspect were preparing for an attack. Police said they had learned that the people had been ordered to carry out an attack in...