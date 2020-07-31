Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road constructionAbuja | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:55 IST
The Niger State Government has signed an N10 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for the construction of 40 kilometers road in the state, according to a news report by Premium Times.
Governor Abubakar Bello, during the signing of the MoU on Thursday in Minna, said the project was to decongest Minna city and expand it for development.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported that the project tagged Abubakar Sani Bello Bypass/Minna City Expansion Project, would pass through Gidan Kwano-Garatu-Tutungo-Gurusu totaling 40 kilometers.
Bello, who was represented by Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government has explained that the project was an initiative of Manzuwa but the government would provide an enabling environment for the project.
He added that the road project would serve as an alternative route and exit for motorists in terms of traffic gridlock within Minna city.
He disclosed that three ministries, Lands and Housing, Works and Infrastructure, Development, and Transport would drive the project.
"The Ministry of Land will do the assessment, payment of compensation and facilitate the project, while the Ministry of Works which is the eye of the government will ensure that the project is aligned with quality and standard.
"The Ministry of Transport will be in charge of the movement of goods and services and as a responsible government, we will ensure that the project is started and completed within a stipulated period," he said.
