Mahis Green Jobs Project Boosts Tourism, Environment and Inclusion in Jordan

The Jordanian town of Mahis, located west of Amman, has taken a major step in combining environmental protection, tourism promotion, and job creation through the inauguration of a new community infrastructure project. The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Local Administration (MoLA), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the KfW Development Bank of Germany under the ILO’s Employment Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP).

A Model of Green and Inclusive Development

Launched in August 2025, the project is part of the sixth phase of EIIP, which since 2016 has supported municipalities across Jordan to upgrade infrastructure while generating employment opportunities. In Mahis, the project created 103 short-term jobs for Jordanians and Syrian refugees, including 38% women and 5% persons with disabilities—groups often excluded from formal employment.

Beyond job creation, the project improved Mahis’s appeal as both a tourist destination and a livable town. Works included:

Creation of new green spaces .

Rehabilitation of public areas for local residents.

Development of tourism pathways to attract visitors and stimulate the local economy.

These investments not only provide immediate employment but also help strengthen the municipality’s environmental assets and long-term socio-economic prospects.

Government Commitment to Sustainable Communities

At the inauguration, Minister of Local Administration Waleed Al Masri emphasized the project’s alignment with Jordan’s municipal development plans:

“Green projects are not a luxury—they are essential for the well-being of present and future generations. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Ministry, ILO, the German Government through KfW, and the local community, this initiative is protecting the environment, promoting tourism, and creating jobs that deliver both immediate and long-term benefits.”

The project is seen as a practical model for sustainable local development, demonstrating how municipalities can balance environmental protection with social inclusion and economic growth.

Partnerships Driving Decent Work

ILO Senior Employment Policy Specialist and Jordan Country Coordinator Amal Mowafy stressed the value of strong partnerships:

“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are not only providing short-term jobs but decent jobs—because work is about dignity and shaping one’s life. By offering training and skills development, we are investing in people’s futures and supporting long-term employability.”

The project integrates skills training alongside employment, ensuring that workers—many of whom face limited economic opportunities—can transition into more sustainable jobs after the project’s completion.

German Support Through KfW Development Bank

The German Government, through KfW Development Bank, has been a major supporter of the EIIP in Jordan. Since 2016, Germany has contributed over €70 million in grant funding, creating more than 25,000 short-term decent jobs across six phases of the programme.

KfW Senior Portfolio Coordinator Assia AlDhabbi praised the Mahis initiative as a strong example of impact:

“Together with our partners, we have developed a vibrant environmental and tourism destination that will serve the community for years to come. EIIP is a cornerstone of German financial cooperation in Jordan, combining infrastructure improvements with immediate employment and long-term skill development.”

Personal Stories: Dignity Through Work

For local participants, the project offered more than just wages. It provided a sense of purpose, inclusion, and pride.

Suaad Al Masri , a Jordanian worker, said: “Before this project, it was difficult to find work opportunities in my town. Through this job, I was able to support my family and learn new skills. I am proud that we are making Mahis greener and more welcoming.”

Mohammad Ismail Hajim, a Syrian refugee, reflected: “This job gave me a chance to stand on my own feet again. Being able to earn an income with dignity allowed me to provide for my family and feel part of the community. The training I received will help me find better opportunities in the future.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling Impact Across Jordan

The Mahis initiative highlights how employment-intensive investment programmes can deliver multiple benefits: immediate jobs for vulnerable populations, improved municipal infrastructure, and stronger environmental and tourism assets.

With strong backing from the Jordanian government, the ILO, and Germany through KfW, the EIIP continues to serve as a cornerstone of sustainable development, showing how inclusive employment, community infrastructure, and green projects can be combined to create resilience and opportunity.

As Jordan faces challenges linked to population growth, refugee influxes, and environmental pressures, projects like Mahis are helping to build a future that is more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all.