ILO, EU Provide Critical Support to 6,700 Cambodian Migrants Returning from Thailand

The International Labour Organization (ILO), through its EU-funded Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia and PROTECT programmes, has been at the forefront of the emergency response supporting thousands of Cambodian migrant workers who fled home after armed conflict erupted along the Cambodia–Thailand border in mid-2025. More than 6,700 returning migrants—the majority of them women—have received emergency information, assistance, and reintegration support across the provinces of Banteay Meanchey, Koh Kong, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Kampong Cham, and Siem Reap.

Border Conflict Triggers Mass Return of Migrant Workers

Tensions along the border spiked following confrontations between Cambodian and Thai forces in late May 2025, culminating in a full-scale armed conflict on 24 July 2025. The escalation prompted hundreds of thousands of Cambodian migrant workers—many of whom were employed in Thailand’s agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and service sectors—to abandon their jobs and return home under urgent and stressful conditions.

Faced with this sudden influx, the ILO moved immediately to adapt its programming, deploying civil society partners and trained volunteers to border checkpoints to provide rapid, targeted support.

Emergency Response: Information, Aid, and Protection

At border crossings, the ILO and its network of six civil society organizations and trade unions delivered:

Essential information on labour rights, local job opportunities, and safe migration procedures

Basic aid packages, including food, water, hygiene supplies, and protective items

Legal information and referrals to help migrants seek justice for unpaid wages and abuse

On-site counselling to support those arriving in distress or facing uncertainty

Upon returning to their home communities, migrants were met by trained volunteers who provided reintegration counselling, guidance on public services, and referrals to local support networks.

Reintegration: Jobs, Training, and Social Support

To support long-term reintegration, the ILO facilitated:

Job matching services connecting migrants to local employment

Referrals to vocational training programmes to help returnees gain new skills

Case management for wage claims, assisting workers to recover unpaid earnings

Peer support networks for women, including psycho-social counselling

Community-based support groups to help returnees rebuild economic stability

These interventions have been vital for households facing sudden income losses, debt, and uncertainty about future livelihoods.

Ensuring Access to Justice: Unpaid Wages and Exploitation

A rapid needs assessment conducted by the Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights (CENTRAL) across eight provinces revealed that unpaid wages were one of the most urgent problems facing returning migrants. Many had left Thailand without receiving their final pay, while others reported deception by recruitment brokers or employers.

Through partnerships with legal organizations such as Legal Support for Children and Women, the ILO has helped resolve 94 complaint cases, securing nearly US$20,000 in financial remedies. Dozens more cases are ongoing, with lawyers assisting migrants in navigating claims for unpaid wages, contract violations, and employer exploitation.

Evidence-Based Programming Guided by Rapid Assessment

CENTRAL’s rapid assessment—covering 815 returning migrants—provided critical insight into:

Humanitarian needs

Economic instability

Job prospects and livelihood plans

Household vulnerabilities

Migration-related debts

Social and psychological impacts

This data has guided the targeting of emergency aid, labour market services, and advocacy efforts, ensuring that support reaches the most vulnerable households.

EU Praises Response, Calls for Continued Support

The European Union, a major funder of the Ship to Shore Rights and PROTECT programmes, commended the ILO’s swift and comprehensive assistance.

“With the EU’s financial support, these programmes have delivered responsive services to support sustainable reintegration while continuing to address long-term structural vulnerabilities of migrant workers,” said Bryan Fornari, Head of Cooperation for the EU Delegation in Cambodia. “We strongly support the work of these initiatives to ensure Cambodian migrants are provided with end-to-end support.”

Safeguarding Livelihoods and Reintegration

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, emphasized the importance of stabilizing the livelihoods of returning workers: “The ILO and its partners have supported migrant workers to obtain decent work and reintegrate sustainably into their communities. These efforts have been critical to safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable workers.”

Protecting Migrants Amid Crisis

The ILO’s response highlights the essential role of coordinated, rights-based interventions during migration crises. By combining emergency aid, legal assistance, job support, and community reintegration, the ILO and its partners have provided a lifeline for thousands of Cambodian migrants uprooted by conflict.