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Japan's Cherry Blossom Picnics Affected by Rising Costs

Global inflation has significantly increased the cost of Japan's 'hanami' cherry blossom picnics, with food and drink prices up 25% since 2020. An index by Dai-ichi Life Research Institute highlights this impact, noting the rise in prices of popular picnic items due to global commodity price increases and a weak yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:52 IST
Japan's Cherry Blossom Picnics Affected by Rising Costs

Global inflation is impacting the cost of Japan's cherished 'hanami' cherry blossom picnics, as food and drink prices have increased 25% since 2020, according to Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The index, updated by Hideo Kumano, tracks the weighted average price of 14 popular 'hanami' items, revealing that prices have risen 4.2% from last year and 25% since 2020.

Major increases include sweet buns up 46.1%, carbonated drinks up 45.7%, and rice balls up 45.0%, primarily driven by a weak yen and global commodity price hikes, posing challenges for this iconic cultural event.

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