Japan's Cherry Blossom Picnics Affected by Rising Costs
Global inflation has significantly increased the cost of Japan's 'hanami' cherry blossom picnics, with food and drink prices up 25% since 2020. An index by Dai-ichi Life Research Institute highlights this impact, noting the rise in prices of popular picnic items due to global commodity price increases and a weak yen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:52 IST
Global inflation is impacting the cost of Japan's cherished 'hanami' cherry blossom picnics, as food and drink prices have increased 25% since 2020, according to Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
The index, updated by Hideo Kumano, tracks the weighted average price of 14 popular 'hanami' items, revealing that prices have risen 4.2% from last year and 25% since 2020.
Major increases include sweet buns up 46.1%, carbonated drinks up 45.7%, and rice balls up 45.0%, primarily driven by a weak yen and global commodity price hikes, posing challenges for this iconic cultural event.
ALSO READ
Global Economies Face Surging Inflation Amid Iran Conflict
BJP Slams Congress Budget for Hiking Taxes Amid Inflation
Euro Zone's Economic Strain Amid Rising Inflation and Global Conflicts
Inflation's Bite on Japan's Hanami: The Rising Costs of Cherry Blossom Picnics
India Urged to Lead West Asia Peace Talks Amid Rising Inflation