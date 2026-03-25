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Sourav Ganguly Powers Up with Jakson Group: A New Era in Sustainable Energy

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as Jakson Group's first brand ambassador. Ganguly will promote Jakson's initiatives in sustainable energy, supporting their vision in distributed power, solar energy, and infrastructure. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of green solutions in India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:47 IST
Sourav Ganguly Powers Up with Jakson Group: A New Era in Sustainable Energy

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly has teamed up with Jakson Group to spearhead their brand campaigns as the company's first-ever brand ambassador.

The partnership will see Ganguly endorsing Jakson Group's initiatives in sustainable energy, which include solar energy and distributed power solutions.

Jakson Group aims to leverage Ganguly's credibility to advance its vision of a sustainable energy ecosystem and amplify its brand's reach both in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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