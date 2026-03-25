UN Expert Praises Mexico’s Leadership on Toxic Risks, Warns of Growing Domestic ‘Sacrifice Zones’
Orellana expressed concern over the proliferation of so-called “sacrifice zones”—areas heavily impacted by industrial pollution and environmental degradation.
Mexico’s strong international stance on hazardous substances and human rights has earned global recognition—but urgent domestic action is needed to address mounting environmental and public health risks, a United Nations expert has warned.
At the conclusion of an official country visit, Marcos Orellana, UN Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, highlighted a widening gap between Mexico’s global advocacy and the realities faced by communities exposed to pollution and hazardous waste.
Rise of ‘Sacrifice Zones’ Raises Alarm
Orellana expressed concern over the proliferation of so-called “sacrifice zones”—areas heavily impacted by industrial pollution and environmental degradation.
“It is worrying that sacrifice zones have proliferated throughout Mexico due to industrial expansion,” he said.
These zones often expose communities to:
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Toxic air, water, and soil contamination
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Long-term health risks
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Environmental injustice, particularly for vulnerable populations
Government Recognition a Step Forward
The expert welcomed the Government’s recent move to designate Health and Environmental Emergency Regions (RESAs), acknowledging the severity of toxic exposure in certain areas.
However, he stressed that recognition must translate into concrete action, including:
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Targeted environmental justice plans
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Health interventions in affected communities
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Stronger enforcement of environmental protections
“This recognition should lead to real policies and measurable outcomes,” Orellana said.
Scientific Evidence Must Drive Policy
Mexico has invested significantly in studying the impacts of toxic exposure across regions and industries. The UN expert emphasized that this growing body of evidence must now inform robust public policy.
He called for a framework grounded in:
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Prevention of environmental harm
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Precautionary action where risks are uncertain
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Comprehensive responsibility for polluters
Waste Imports and ‘Co-Processing’ Under Scrutiny
A major concern raised in the report is Mexico’s increasing import of waste, much of which is used as industrial fuel through a process known as co-processing.
Orellana criticised the practice, stating:
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It shifts environmental and health costs onto communities
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It undermines sustainable waste management goals
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It contradicts principles of a circular economy
“Cheap fuel is expensive for people’s health,” he warned.
Gaps in Chemical Regulation
Despite progress in environmental governance, the expert identified critical legislative gaps, including:
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Absence of a general law on chemicals
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Lack of regulation on highly hazardous pesticides
He stressed that legal frameworks must be backed by:
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Short-, medium-, and long-term policy strategies
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Strong enforcement mechanisms
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Better coordination across federal, state, and municipal authorities
Judiciary Playing Key Role in Environmental Justice
The report highlights the Mexican judiciary as a key driver of environmental accountability.
Notable developments include:
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Expanded access to legal remedies such as amparo
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Adoption of dynamic burden of proof in environmental cases
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Increased engagement with Indigenous communities
These judicial advances are helping affected populations seek justice, particularly in cases involving water pollution.
Advancing the Escazú Agreement
Orellana also welcomed Mexico’s progress toward implementing the Escazú Agreement, a landmark regional treaty aimed at protecting environmental rights and reducing inequalities.
The Government’s development of a national roadmap for implementation was described as a positive step toward:
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Greater transparency
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Public participation
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Protection of environmental defenders
A Call for Urgent, Coordinated Action
The UN expert concluded that Mexico stands at a critical juncture: with strong international leadership already established, the focus must now shift to domestic enforcement and systemic reform.
“Respect for the human right to an environment free of toxics is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity,” Orellana said.
Without decisive action, he warned, environmental degradation could deepen inequality and undermine long-term development.