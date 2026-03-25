UN Expert Praises Mexico’s Leadership on Toxic Risks, Warns of Growing Domestic ‘Sacrifice Zones’

Mexico’s strong international stance on hazardous substances and human rights has earned global recognition—but urgent domestic action is needed to address mounting environmental and public health risks, a United Nations expert has warned.

At the conclusion of an official country visit, Marcos Orellana, UN Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, highlighted a widening gap between Mexico’s global advocacy and the realities faced by communities exposed to pollution and hazardous waste.

Rise of ‘Sacrifice Zones’ Raises Alarm

Orellana expressed concern over the proliferation of so-called “sacrifice zones”—areas heavily impacted by industrial pollution and environmental degradation.

“It is worrying that sacrifice zones have proliferated throughout Mexico due to industrial expansion,” he said.

These zones often expose communities to:

Toxic air, water, and soil contamination

Long-term health risks

Environmental injustice, particularly for vulnerable populations

Government Recognition a Step Forward

The expert welcomed the Government’s recent move to designate Health and Environmental Emergency Regions (RESAs), acknowledging the severity of toxic exposure in certain areas.

However, he stressed that recognition must translate into concrete action, including:

Targeted environmental justice plans

Health interventions in affected communities

Stronger enforcement of environmental protections

“This recognition should lead to real policies and measurable outcomes,” Orellana said.

Scientific Evidence Must Drive Policy

Mexico has invested significantly in studying the impacts of toxic exposure across regions and industries. The UN expert emphasized that this growing body of evidence must now inform robust public policy.

He called for a framework grounded in:

Prevention of environmental harm

Precautionary action where risks are uncertain

Comprehensive responsibility for polluters

Waste Imports and ‘Co-Processing’ Under Scrutiny

A major concern raised in the report is Mexico’s increasing import of waste, much of which is used as industrial fuel through a process known as co-processing.

Orellana criticised the practice, stating:

It shifts environmental and health costs onto communities

It undermines sustainable waste management goals

It contradicts principles of a circular economy

“Cheap fuel is expensive for people’s health,” he warned.

Gaps in Chemical Regulation

Despite progress in environmental governance, the expert identified critical legislative gaps, including:

Absence of a general law on chemicals

Lack of regulation on highly hazardous pesticides

He stressed that legal frameworks must be backed by:

Short-, medium-, and long-term policy strategies

Strong enforcement mechanisms

Better coordination across federal, state, and municipal authorities

Judiciary Playing Key Role in Environmental Justice

The report highlights the Mexican judiciary as a key driver of environmental accountability.

Notable developments include:

Expanded access to legal remedies such as amparo

Adoption of dynamic burden of proof in environmental cases

Increased engagement with Indigenous communities

These judicial advances are helping affected populations seek justice, particularly in cases involving water pollution.

Advancing the Escazú Agreement

Orellana also welcomed Mexico’s progress toward implementing the Escazú Agreement, a landmark regional treaty aimed at protecting environmental rights and reducing inequalities.

The Government’s development of a national roadmap for implementation was described as a positive step toward:

Greater transparency

Public participation

Protection of environmental defenders

A Call for Urgent, Coordinated Action

The UN expert concluded that Mexico stands at a critical juncture: with strong international leadership already established, the focus must now shift to domestic enforcement and systemic reform.

“Respect for the human right to an environment free of toxics is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity,” Orellana said.

Without decisive action, he warned, environmental degradation could deepen inequality and undermine long-term development.