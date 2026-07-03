Timor-Leste Prepares Workers and Businesses for ASEAN Entry

Employers and workers in Timor-Leste have come together to discuss how the country's deeper integration into the ASEAN Economic Community can create stronger businesses, better jobs, and a more resilient labour market. The bipartite dialogue, held in Dili on 30 June, was organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Timor-Leste (CCI-TL) and the Confederation of Trade Unions of Timor-Leste (KSTL).

The workshop also helped shape the country's new Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) for 2026–2030, ensuring that labour market reforms keep pace with the opportunities and challenges of ASEAN membership.

Focus on stronger institutions and skilled workforce

The discussions were guided by recent ILO-supported research examining how well Timor-Leste's private sector and labour market institutions are prepared for ASEAN integration. Participants agreed that joining the regional economic community could open new opportunities through increased trade, investment, and participation in regional value chains, provided the country strengthens its institutions and improves workforce skills.

ILO specialists from the Bureau for Workers' Activities and the Bureau for Employers' Activities presented findings showing that while Timor-Leste's labour market institutions are functioning, they require stronger technical capacity, improved digital systems, and additional resources to support better labour administration, enterprise development, and social dialogue. Participants also identified the need to increase awareness of ASEAN labour governance mechanisms through targeted training and closer regional cooperation.

Social dialogue seen as key to inclusive growth

Employers and workers took part in group discussions to examine how ASEAN integration could affect employment, enterprise competitiveness, labour mobility, skills development, labour standards, and workers' rights. They explored possible institutional reforms, assessed potential risks, and developed recommendations that will feed into the final Decent Work Country Programme.

A common message throughout the workshop was that strong cooperation between employers, workers, and government will be essential for ensuring that economic integration benefits everyone. Participants highlighted the importance of investing in skills development, strengthening labour protection, expanding regional partnerships, and maintaining effective social dialogue so that Timor-Leste's ASEAN membership supports sustainable businesses, protects workers' rights, and promotes inclusive economic growth.