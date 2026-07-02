ILO Begins First Official Haiti Mission Under Caribbean Office

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched its first official mission to Haiti since responsibility for the country was transferred to the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The mission, which runs from 30 June to 4 July 2026, is led by Joni Musabayana, Director of the ILO Caribbean Office, and Ingerlyn Caines-Francis, Senior Programming Officer. The visit follows months of consultations with Haiti's Government, employers' organisations, and workers' representatives to identify shared priorities for improving employment, labour rights, and social protection.

The mission also builds on the ILO Country Programme for Haiti 2026–2027, signed in May 2026, which provides a two-year framework for technical cooperation focused on strengthening labour institutions, promoting decent work, supporting economic recovery, expanding social protection, and encouraging stronger social dialogue across the country.

Meetings focus on workers, businesses and labour reform

During the first days of the visit, the delegation met government officials, business leaders, and trade union representatives in northern Haiti to discuss practical steps for implementing the new country programme. The team also visited industrial sites to understand workplace conditions better and explore how stronger cooperation between employers, workers, and public institutions can improve labour relations, create more stable jobs, and support economic activity.

Joni Musabayana said the mission is about moving quickly from planning to implementation while building stronger relationships with Haiti's social partners. He added that being present in the country allows the ILO to understand local challenges better and work alongside Haitian institutions with mutual respect and shared responsibility.

Caribbean office expands support for Haiti

Responsibility for Haiti officially moved to the ILO Caribbean Office in January 2026, expanding the office's regional mandate to include Haiti alongside 14 ILO member States and nine non-metropolitan territories across the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean. The ILO believes this closer regional connection will improve technical support, responsiveness, and cooperation with Haitian partners.

The organisation said its work in Haiti will continue to focus on strengthening labour governance, promoting employment and livelihoods, improving workplace safety, expanding social protection, and supporting social dialogue that reflects the country's current needs and development priorities. For security reasons, the locations of many meetings and field activities during the mission have not been made public.