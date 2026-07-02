Papua New Guinea Advances Labour Law Reform Through Dialogue

The discussions focused on updating important pieces of labour legislation, including the Employment Act and the Workers' Compensation Act, to make them more responsive to today's labour market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port Moresby | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:25 IST
Papua New Guinea Advances Labour Law Reform Through Dialogue
Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea has taken another step towards modernising its labour laws after representatives from the Government, employers' organisations, workers' groups, and the Office of the State Solicitor met in Port Moresby on 19 June 2026. The meeting of the Tripartite Labour Law and Policy Reform Working Group focused on strengthening the country's labour governance through cooperation and social dialogue. Participants finalised the Working Group's Terms of Reference, creating a clear framework for collaboration between government institutions and social partners as labour reforms move forward. The group also reviewed its work plan, identifying priority reforms that will shape the next phase of Papua New Guinea's labour policy agenda while ensuring broad consultation throughout the process.

Key employment laws set for review

The discussions focused on updating important pieces of labour legislation, including the Employment Act and the Workers' Compensation Act, to make them more responsive to today's labour market. Participants also discussed follow-up actions linked to recommendations from the International Labour Conference's Committee on the Application of Standards, particularly those relating to the Equal Remuneration Convention (No. 100) and the Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention (No. 111).

Legal representatives from the Office of the State Solicitor provided guidance on the proposed amendments, stressing the need to ensure that all reforms comply with Papua New Guinea's legal framework while remaining consistent with international labour standards.

ILO backs reforms for stronger labour governance

ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries Director Martin Wandera encouraged participants to maintain an inclusive and practical approach, saying a well-planned reform process would strengthen labour governance, protect workers' rights, support sustainable businesses, and contribute to the country's economic and social development. Papua New Guinea Trade Union Congress General Secretary Clemence Kanau also reaffirmed the commitment of employers and workers to working together throughout the reform process and welcomed the ILO's continued technical assistance.

The reforms are being supported through the Improving Labour Governance in Papua New Guinea Programme, funded by the Government of Australia. The initiative seeks to strengthen labour market governance by improving legal and policy frameworks, enhancing labour market information systems, and reinforcing institutions that promote social dialogue. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from all participants to continue advancing reforms that support decent work, inclusive labour markets, and sustainable economic growth.

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