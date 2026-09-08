UN Experts Warn of Growing Threats to Pakistan’s Ahmadi Community

United Nations experts have raised serious concern over continuing reports of discrimination, violence and legal restrictions affecting Pakistan's Ahmadiyya Muslim community, warning that people are being targeted because of their religious identity and calling on national authorities to protect their basic rights.

According to the experts, members of the community continue to experience harassment, criminal prosecution, social exclusion and physical attacks, while restrictions on religious expression have reached into private homes and family celebrations. They stressed that freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief belongs to every person and should never depend on whether their faith is accepted by the majority.

Worship, Graves and Religious Festivals Under Pressure

Reports received by the UN experts describe attacks on Ahmadi places of worship, the desecration of graves, interference with peaceful religious gatherings and the spread of hate speech. Community members have also reportedly faced arrest or prosecution for religious practices linked to their identity, creating an atmosphere in which ordinary acts of faith may carry serious personal risk.

Recent incidents connected to Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha have deepened these concerns because the reported restrictions were not limited to public spaces. Ahmadis allegedly faced surveillance, detention and possible criminal action for observing religious traditions inside their homes, showing how discrimination can enter the most private parts of family and spiritual life.

The experts said nobody should be arrested, watched or prosecuted simply for peacefully celebrating a religious festival. Preventing people from practising their faith without fear is a basic responsibility of the State and an essential part of protecting human dignity.

A Cycle of Fear Grows When Attacks Go Unpunished

Pakistan has a duty to prevent human rights violations, investigate allegations quickly and impartially, prosecute those responsible under international standards and provide effective remedies to victims, the experts said. Weak investigations and limited accountability can leave affected families feeling abandoned while giving perpetrators confidence that attacks or incitement will bring few consequences.

The experts warned that a pattern of impunity has allowed people accused of spreading hatred or carrying out attacks to act without restraint. They also expressed concern about reported tacit official complicity, saying fear can discourage individuals and institutions from defending minority communities even when their rights and safety are clearly threatened.

The impact reaches beyond those directly attacked. When worshippers fear gathering, families worry about celebrating festivals, and communities cannot honour their dead without the risk of grave desecration, religious freedom becomes something people may possess in law but cannot safely exercise in daily life.

Equal Protection Requires Legal and Social Change

The UN experts called on Pakistan's government to ensure equal protection for every person, regardless of religion or belief, and to review laws and administrative measures that may conflict with international human rights obligations. These protections include freedom of religion, expression, association and peaceful assembly, along with cultural rights and equality before the law.

Responding after an attack is not enough to address deeply rooted religious intolerance, the experts said. Sustained work is needed to challenge hate speech, prevent incitement to violence, promote respect for religious diversity and create conditions in which minority communities can live openly without hiding their identity or fearing punishment.

The experts remain in contact with Pakistan's government and said they are ready to continue discussions with authorities and other stakeholders. Constructive engagement must lead to practical protections, credible investigations and laws that respect the rights of all communities, allowing Ahmadis and other religious minorities to live with the same safety, freedom and dignity promised to every citizen.