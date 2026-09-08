Indonesia Reopens Airports Amid Anak Krakatau Disruption

Indonesia has reopened five key airports, including Jakarta's main hub, after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forced closures, impacting hundreds of thousands of travelers.

The ash cloud from the volcano, strategically located between Java and Sumatra, prompted safety-related shutdowns on eight airports, affecting flight schedules and passengers.

Authorities are now focusing on verifying the airworthiness of stranded planes, as travel normalizes despite continued caution over the volcanic activity in this seismically volatile region.