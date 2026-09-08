Indonesia Reopens Airports Amid Anak Krakatau Disruption
Indonesia has reopened five airports closed due to Anak Krakatau's volcanic eruptions, affecting over 340,000 travelers. Jakarta's main airport resumed operations after ash diminished. Authorities are ensuring airworthiness of 178 planes. Anak Krakatau is one of 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Indonesia has reopened five key airports, including Jakarta's main hub, after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forced closures, impacting hundreds of thousands of travelers.
The ash cloud from the volcano, strategically located between Java and Sumatra, prompted safety-related shutdowns on eight airports, affecting flight schedules and passengers.
Authorities are now focusing on verifying the airworthiness of stranded planes, as travel normalizes despite continued caution over the volcanic activity in this seismically volatile region.