Powering Ivory Coast by 2030: Ambitious Energy Goals Face a Major Multibillion-Dollar Test

Ivory Coast is entering the decisive phase of its drive to provide electricity to every household by 2030, shifting attention from national commitments to the projects, regulations and financing needed to deliver them.

A two-day workshop in Abidjan on September 9 and 10 brought together government officials, development finance institutions and technical partners to assess the National Energy Compact. The discussions focused on preparing investable projects, improving institutional coordination and addressing obstacles that could delay implementation.

The scale of the challenge is considerable. Ivory Coast estimates that it will need $15.02 billion in energy investment through 2030, with approximately $6.56 billion still to be mobilised. That means close to 44 percent of the required financing remains to be secured.

The funding gap is more than a budgetary problem. It will affect how quickly the country can build generation capacity, reinforce transmission and distribution networks, expand clean cooking and bring reliable electricity to communities still waiting for service.

Millions Connected but Access Must Mean More Than a Meter

Ivory Coast launched its National Energy Compact in January 2025 with four targets: universal electricity access, clean cooking access for half the population, a 45 percent renewable-energy share and an additional $2 billion in private investment by 2030.

Progress has been substantial. Around 3.56 million more people reportedly gained electricity access in 2025 through 684,735 new connections. The expansion demonstrates Ivory Coast's ability to deliver connections at scale and strengthens its position as one of West Africa's more developed electricity markets.

For households, electricity can improve lighting, education, communication and access to public services. For small enterprises, it can support refrigeration, machinery and longer operating hours while reducing reliance on private generators. More dependable infrastructure could also help Ivory Coast attract investment in manufacturing, agriculture and services.

Yet a connection does not automatically guarantee affordable or reliable power. The wider benefits will depend on whether households can pay for electricity, whether networks can meet rising demand and whether outages remain under control. Policymakers will therefore need to measure consumption, reliability and affordability, not only the number of meters installed.

The Financing Gap Puts Policy Credibility on Trial

Mobilising $6.56 billion will require Ivory Coast to combine public spending, development finance and private capital. Investors, however, will look beyond the country's access targets. They will assess regulatory stability, project preparation, payment risks and the financial health of the electricity sector.

This makes policy credibility central to the Compact. Projects in solar power, hydropower, biomass, storage and regional interconnections must be supported by feasibility studies, viable financing structures and clearly assigned institutional responsibilities.

The African Development Bank is providing investment financing, technical assistance and project-preparation support. Its involvement includes programmes to strengthen transmission and distribution networks and improve electricity infrastructure and access, with the Islamic Development Bank also supporting the latter effort.

Wale Shonibare, the African Development Bank's Director of Financial Solutions, Energy Policy and Regulation, said Ivory Coast starts from a strong position because of its developed electricity system, private participation in generation and role in regional trade. The more difficult question is whether government agencies and financial partners can coordinate quickly enough to move projects from planning to implementation.

Clean Energy Targets Bring Difficult Trade-offs

Ivory Coast has also made progress beyond electricity connections. Clean cooking access has reached approximately 41 percent, while renewable energy accounts for about 34 percent of the energy mix. Both figures are moving towards the Compact's 2030 goals, but the remaining gains may be harder to achieve.

Expanding renewable energy will require more than building new generating assets. Transmission capacity, storage and grid management must develop alongside solar, hydropower and biomass projects. Without those supporting investments, new capacity may not translate fully into dependable electricity.

Clean cooking presents a different challenge. Technologies and fuels must be available, affordable and convenient enough for households to use consistently. A programme may expand nominal access without eliminating dependence on traditional fuels if recurring costs remain too high.

Tariff reform creates another tension. Electricity prices must generate sufficient revenue to maintain infrastructure and attract investment, but higher tariffs could place pressure on lower-income households and energy-intensive businesses. Any adjustment will need to balance sector sustainability with consumer protection.

The Road to 2030 Runs Through Reform and Accountability

Implementation remains uneven. Of the Compact's 23 actions, five had been completed by early 2026, 12 were underway and six were behind schedule. Delayed priorities include rules for mini-grids and self-generation, tariff adjustments, electricity-sector finances, bioenergy, clean cooking and regional integration.

These issues are closely connected. Mini-grid operators need clear licensing and pricing rules. Investors require confidence that electricity purchasers can meet their obligations. Consumers need protection from unaffordable costs, while utilities require enough revenue to maintain and expand services.

For policymakers, the immediate task is to convert the workshop's priorities into a transparent pipeline of projects with financing plans, deadlines and accountable institutions. Development partners will need to coordinate their support, while investors will expect regulatory clarity and commercially credible proposals.

The programme also has regional significance. Ivory Coast participates in electricity trade and could play a larger role in strengthening West African energy security. Its Compact forms part of Mission 300, the African Development Bank–World Bank initiative seeking to connect 300 million additional Africans to electricity by 2030.

What happens next will be measured less by fresh declarations than by signed financing, completed reforms and improvements visible to consumers. Ivory Coast has demonstrated that it can expand connections. Its larger test is whether it can build an energy system that remains reliable, affordable and financially sustainable as access approaches universality.